NUI Galway researchers seek help from the public in latest stage of hedgehog survey

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers from NUI Galway and the National Biodiversity Data Centre are seeking the assistance of the public to track the movement of hedgehogs across Galway.

Following feedback from an initial survey last year, they published a booklet called “helping hedgehogs”, which helps ensure your garden is hedgehog friendly.

Building on this, the project this year aims to establish what areas hedgehogs tend to visit – as well as those that they don’t.

They’re asking participants to create several small plastic tunnels and place them within a 1km radius to check for hedgehog footprints.

Researchers are hopeful that volunteers will get involved and survey different types of habitats in both urban and rural areas.

Further information can be found at www.Irish Hedgehog Survey.com.

Researcher Elaine O’ Riordan says people are very interested in hedgehogs and they received a huge response last year – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour