NUI Galway researchers present Children’s Minister with findings on Direct Provision

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of NUIG masters students have presented their research on the direct provision system to the Minister for Children, Disability, Equality and Integration, Roderic O’Gorman.

The report highlights what are described as wide-ranging rights violations caused by the system of direct provision and the related ‘emergency accommodation’.

The students argue that children’s rights are breached in areas including where accommodation in isolated areas creates barriers to accessing specialist services, including mental health services and social care.

Other areas include a lack of proper food and nutrition in centres where self-catering facilities are unavailable.

It’s also stated that family life is inhibited by communal settings which disempower parents in their child-rearing.

The research was carried out in collaboration with the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland, as part of the International Human Rights Law Clinic at the Irish Centre for Human Rights under the supervision of Dr Maeve O’ Rourke.

The students at the Irish Centre for Human Rights at NUI Galway have also submitted their report to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child.