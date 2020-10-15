NUI Galway researchers identify new model for treatment of complex coronary artery disease

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers at NUI Galway have identified a new model to weigh up the risk and benefits of surgery versus stenting for treatments of complex coronary artery disease.

The group has expanded clinical assessment modelling which may improve the ability of medical professionals to inform patients and their families about the potential risks and benefits of alternative treatments.

The research aims to enhance understanding of the optimal treatment strategy for individual patients with complex coronary artery disease.

It also aims to negate the bias of individual doctors towards certain treatments in favour of a more personalised, rounded and better considered method of treatment based on a patient’s medical history, condition and other factors.

The research, which is led by world renowned interventional cardiology expert Professor Patrick W Serruys, has been published in the world leading medical scientific journal ‘The Lancet.’

Professor Serruys says the new model is much more transparent for the patient…