NUI Galway researchers ask public to play their part in red squirrel revival

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers are asking for support from the Galway public in the revival of the red squirrel.

The Urban Squirrel Survey, led by a team at NUI Galway, is examining the native red species and its rival, the invasive grey squirrel.

The research is focusing on the seven largest urban areas in Ireland – including Galway.

Since their introduction to Ireland in 1911, the grey squirrel has caused a number of problems for the red squirrel such as out-competing them for food, as well as spreading disease.

Researcher Emma Roberts has been speaking to Aisling Bolton-Dowling – and says it’s not all bad news.