NUI Galway researcher receives first ever ERCC grant for translation project

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A researcher at NUI Galway has received the first ever European Research Council Consolidator grant awarded to a translation project.

Dr. Anne O’ Connor from the School of Languages, Literatures and Cultures received the grant for her PIETRA project.

It studies how the Catholic Church has used mass media to communicate and examines the consistency of this communication across different languages, cultures and formats.

The ambitious project will analyse print, web and social media across two different time periods.

Dr. O’ Connor says she’s delighted and honoured to receive the prestigious grant, which will support her exciting and novel project.