NUI Galway report finds Atlantic farmers unprepared for climate change

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report from NUI Galway has found that many farmers along the Atlantic are generally unprepared for climate change.

The project aimed to gain an understanding of farmers attitudes and beliefs, their willingness to engage in adapation measures, and the barriers and drivers involved.

The overall goal is to develop a comprehensive management plan for risks in soil and water – to improve the resilience of rural and agricultural areas along the Atlantic.

Over one-third of participating farmers expressed concern about extreme weather events impacting on their activity.

While many others felt they lacked the resources to adapt, or that the necessary information to affect change was not readily available to them.

However, most farmers were willing to undertake farm adapatation or mitigation works if it were economically viable to do so.

Co-author of the study, Edel Doherty, says it’s critical to understand the farmers perspective…

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…..