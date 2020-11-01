NUI Galway ranked in top 5 universities nationwide

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – NUI Galway has been ranked in the top 5 universities nationwide.

The Sunday Times Good University Guide has named the university as the 3rd best in the country – up one from last year

NUI Galway has one of the lowest graduate unemployment rates of any university nationwide, at just 2 percent.

It also boasts a progression rate of 90 percent.

Meanwhile, GMIT was ranked in 16th position out of a possible 21 – unchanged from the tables for 2019.

The IT has a graduate unemployment rate of 6 percent, with a progression rate of 84 percent.

Nationally, Trinity College Dublin topped the list of Ireland’s top universities for the nineteenth year in a row.