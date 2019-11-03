NUI Galway ranked 4th best third level institution nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has been named the 4th best third level institution in the country.

That’s according to the The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2020 released today, which examined 19 facilities nationwide.

The rankings are based on criteria including student satisfaction, employment prospects, staff to student ratios, facilities spending and level of degrees awarded.

It shows NUI Galway has risen by one place since last year – and is now just behind Trinity College, UCD and University College Cork.

Meanwhile, GMIT remains unchanged at 16th position.