NUI Galway project to share in national €10m equality fund

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A project based at the Centre for Disability Law and Policy at NUI Galway has been awarded funding under a national equality fund worth €10m.

‘The National Platform of Self Advocates’ is among 11 organisations nationwide selected to benefit from The Equality Fund in Ireland run by Rethink Ireland.

The voluntary organisation is run by people with intellectual disabilities, to support others with intellectual abilities.

It aims to improve quality of life for people with disabilities and ensure they are viewed as equal citizens as per the UN Convention on Human Rights.

Funding has been awarded to 11 organisations nationwide under the categories of empowering women, strengthening communities and building equality.