NUI Galway Professor Says Psychology Key To Successful Vaccine Roll Out

From the Galway Bay Fm newsroom:

An NUI Galway Professor of Psychology says reassurance and information will be key to the successful roll out of the Covid 19 vaccine.

A high-level taskforce looking at how the vaccine would be rolled out once approved is due to complete its report by today.

GPs, nurses and pharmacists are expected to be involved – and there will be a communications campaign to encourage uptake.

Speaking on Galway Talks earlier, NUI Galway Professor of Psychology Brian Hughes says getting the psychology right and removing any barriers to accessing the vaccine will be crucial in ensuring its successful roll out.