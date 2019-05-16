NUI Galway professor features in global debate on aspirin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A world renowned medical journal has featured a debate between a NUI Galway Professor and another leading expert, on the use of aspirin in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

Professor of Preventative Cardiology at NUI Galway, Bill McEvoy, argues that aspirin still has a role in the primary prevention of cardiovascular diseases in certain patients.

His opponent, Professor Sigrun Halvorsen of the University of Norway, argues that if factors such as high cholesterol, smoking and high blood pressure are controlled, the use of aspirin in primary prevention is no longer justified.

Both experts agree that aspirin should be taken by those who have already suffered a heart attack or stroke in order to reduce the risks of a recurrence.

The debate has been published in the world famous medical publication, the New England Journal of Medicine.

Professor McEvoy says the use of aspirin in the primary prevention of cardiovascular diseases is not as effective as first thought, but can still play a role in reducing the risk of heart attacks in some cases.

