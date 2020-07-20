NUI Galway professor appointed UN Special Rapporteur on people trafficking

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Director of the Irish Centre for Human Rights at NUI Galway has been appointed as UN Special Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons.

Dr. Siobhán Mullally was appointed to the position – which has a special focus on women and children – by the UN Human Rights Council following an open selection process.

She’ll be responsible for taking action on human rights violations committed against trafficked people – as well as situations in which there has been a failure to protect human rights or to take preventative action.

Professor Mullaly was previously President of the Council of Europe trafficking monitoring body and is a member of the Hague international court of justice.

She also previously served as a Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission and Chairperson of the Irish Refugee Council.