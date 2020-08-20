NUI Galway Professor appointed to elite global Covid-19 research taskforce

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An NUI Galway Professor has been appointed to an elite global taskforce studying the role of mobile health technologies in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Professor of Medical Device Technology and Consultant Physician at UHG, Professor Derek O’Keeffe has joined the 60 strong task force organised by the Harvard Motion Analysis in the United States.

The aim of the study is to see how mobile health technologies can mitigate the effect of the pandemic, such as remote monitoring of frontline workers and patients through wearable monitors and A.I. tools.

The taskforce is also working towards identifying technologies that could be deployed in response to future epidemics.