NUI Galway professor announced as President of International Society of Travel Medicine

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A professor at NUI Galway has been announced as the next President of the International Society of Travel Medicine.

Professor Gerard Flaherty, a senior academic in the College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences, will take up the position in 2023.

The ISTM is headquartered in the US city of Atlanta and has over 4 thousand members in more than 120 countries across the world.

It aims to promote healthy, safe and responsible travel through research, education, community outreach and surveillance.

Professor Flaherty says it’s a privilege to lead such an important global organisation that will place NUI Galway centre stage on the world map in this area of research.