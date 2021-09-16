NUI Galway President Leads Calls On Government For Further Investment In Higher Education

print

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: A number of Irish universities, including NUI Galway ,say they are under huge financial strain with losses in commercial income for colleges set to reach €270 million due to the pandemic.

Universities says they have lost out on millions of euro of additional revenue which would usually be generated through tourism, conferences, accommodation and sports facilities.

Estimates by 8 universities including NUI Galway, the University of Limerick and Trinity, predict a combined loss of income of €40 million in the current academic year.

The Irish Universities Association, chaired by NUIG President Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh, is calling on the Government to increase investment in higher education and research through a €900 million plus package for the sector.