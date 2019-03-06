NUI Galway partners with Dublin based charity to promote gender equality

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is teaming up with a Dublin based charity tomorrow to promote gender equality in the workplace, ahead of International Women’s day this Friday.

Dress for Success Dublin is a charity that promotes economic independence for women, and campaigns for equality in the workplace across the country.

Through the partnership, the charity will provide advice on CV preparation, interview skills and tips on professional clothing and styling.

Tomorrow’s Galway events include a round table discussion at noon tomorrow on ‘Equality in the Workplace’ which will take place at the Aula Maxima at NUIG.

At 4 pm at the Human Biology Building Founder of Dress to Success Dublin, Sonya Lennon will address students on how to develop their personal brand and understand their worth

Vice-President for Equality and Diversity at NUI Galway Anne Scott says the university will also hold a community outreach programme later this year. For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…