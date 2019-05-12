NUI Galway part of new international research into antibiotic resistance

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is collaborating on a new global study charting the levels of antibiotic resistant bacteria across the world.

It’s focus is on Antimicrobial resistance – which means the ability of a microorganism such as bacteria, viruses or parasites to stops antibiotics from working correctly.

NUIG, working with The National Food Institute in Denmark, analysed sewage collected in 60 countries worldwide.

Their aim was to compare the difference in levels of antimicrobial resistance in mainly healthy people in these countries.

Dr Dearbháile Morris from the NUI Galway School of Medicine says the research shows certain factors contribute to antibiotic-resistant bacteria.