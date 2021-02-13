NUI Galway operating student health service following Covid 19 Outbreak on campus

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – NUI Galway is operating a Covid-19 student health service this weekend following an outbreak of the virus on campus.

The university says there’s been an increase in student cases in Galway.

Students who have symptoms are being asked to call a helpline in order to avail of the Covid-19 health service.

The helpline number is 087-2623997 and is available between 9am and 9pm over the weekend

It is stressed that this number must only be contacted if you have symptoms.

A separate helpline is in operation for students who don’t have symptoms but think they may have been exposed to the virus.

That number is 087-7058717 and is open from 10am to 4pm over the weekend.

Testing will take place over the weekend at the NUI Galway Covid-19 testing site on Distillary Road.