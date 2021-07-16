NUI Galway Mincéir Whiden Society unveils plaque to mental health

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway’s Mincéirs Whiden Society has unveiled a plaque in the city to raise awareness of mental health for Irish Travellers.

The plaque is based at the base of the Tree of Life on a green space overlooked by Galway Cathedral.

The Tree of Life was planted in October last year to mark the first National Traveller Mental Health Day.

Society members says it’s crucial that we promote open discussion of mental health as a community and show that it’s OK to talk about our feelings.