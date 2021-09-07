NUI Galway makes almost 4 thousand first round CAO offers to students

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway says it has made 3,859 offers to prospective students as part of Round One of the CAO process.

It says CAO points have risen across all four of the University’s Colleges and across the vast majority of programmes.

In a statement, the university says for the second year running – and on the back of another year of exceptional increases in CAO points and demand for places – it expects to see another record intake of around 3,500 first year students.

Overall, points have increased for 65 of NUI Galway’s 69 programmes – with around half of all programmes seeing an increase of more than 50 points.

Five programmes saw an increase of more than 80 points, including Arts with Creative Writing, Arts with Journalism, Computer Science & Information Technology and Mechanical Engineering.

Arts, Commerce, Science and Engineering have also all seen an increase in points.

NUI Galway further says health, wellbeing and science programmes are in significant demand, continuing the trend of recent years, with NUI Galway’s strong reputation for excellence in biomedicine once again resulting in points increases for Biomedical Science.

NUI Galway will begin the process of emailing students who have accepted an offer of a programme at the University in the coming days.