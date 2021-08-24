NUI Galway leads sexual consent survey of Irish teenagers

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An NUIG survey of Irish teenagers has found 79% of males and 93% of females agree that consent is always required for sexual activity.

The results of the consent communication study by NUI Galway’s Active Consent programme are being published today along with a report detailing a set of new consent education resources for Irish secondary schools.

The Active Consent for School Communities report is based on original research with pupils, parents and teachers.

The report contains the first in-depth research analysis of consent communication among Irish teenagers from a survey of 613 post-primary students.

Research explores findings on attitudes to consent, perceptions of peers, and how young people responded to consent communication dilemmas.

It found 93% of females and 79% of males agreed that consent is always required for sexual activity.

62% agreed that consent for this activity always needed to be verbal, and 60% said that non-verbal consent to sexual activity is sometimes okay.

51% agreed that their peers think consent is always required for sexual activity, while 37% agreed that their peers think consent should always be verbal.

The report completes a two-year process of developing the Active Consent programme for schools.

