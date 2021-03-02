NUI Galway joins European network to accelerate trials of Covid-19 vaccines

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has joined a new European network which hopes to accelerate clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccines.

The EU ‘Vaccelerate’ project connects stakeholders from across the continent who are involved in vaccine development.

‘Vaccelerate’ aims to coordinate phase 2 & 3 Covid-19 vaccine trials across all EU-member states, as well as EU-associated countries.

The goal is to link clinical trial sites and expert knowledge, and promote the exchange of expertise in the vaccine development field across Europe.

Ultimately, it’s hoped this will lead to faster and more efficient trials of Covid-19 vaccines in development.

NUI Galway’s role in the project focuses on two particular areas.

Firstly, researchers are mapping and reviewing global Covid-19 vaccine trials, of which there are currently 164.

Secondly, researchers will examine the barriers and facilitators to vaccination uptake in the adult population internationally.

The Vaccelerate project is led by the University Hospital Cologne in Germany and involves 26 partners from 16 EU-member states and 5 associated countries.

NUI Galway and UCD are the Irish partners in the network, with funding provided under the EU Horizon 2020 initiative.