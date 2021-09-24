NUI Galway Irish language academy to get three million euro government funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway’s Irish language academy is to get three million euro in government funding

The Department of the Gaeltacht has allocated the money to Acadamh na hOllscolaíochta Gaeilge

The funding of 1 million euro a year for the next three years will allow for the continuation of a range of courses through the medium of Irish in its three Gaeltacht centres – Carna and An Cheathrú Rua in Connemara, and the third one in Gaoth Dobhair in Donegal

Up to 2,000 students attend courses in the three centres

President of NUI Galway Professor Ciarán O hOgartaigh explains that this latest funding will also be used to develop Irish in early education