NUI Galway investigating if on-campus accommodation can be offered to Ukrainian refugees

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is investigating if on-campus student beds can be offered to Ukrainian refugees during the summer months as the country begins to run short on accommodation options.

It’s after Minister Roderic O’ Gorman has confirmed that 4 thousand such beds are now earmarked for use at institutions across the country.

It’s emerged that half of the accommodation pledged by Irish people hasn’t come through – and the use of more large-group accommodation is is likely moving forward.

The Government’s advised that a shortage of accommodation for arriving refugees will become apparent by next week, and eyes are now turning to student accommodation during the summer months.

It won’t be enough to meet demand – but the 4 thousand beds now confirmed by Minister Roderic O’ Gorman will make a sizable difference.

In a statement, NUI Galway says it’s currently liaising with Government and local authorities as part of efforts to help refugees fleeing the war.

It says the focus is on supporting students, scholars and academics, as well as providing practical supports where appropriate, including accommodation.

It adds this work is ongoing – but gives little certainty as to whether beds will ultimately be provided, or in what quantity if so.

Meanwhile, there’s somewhat more absolute certainty that no beds can be provided at ATU Galway, formally GMIT.

This is because the university does not own any of the student developments commonly associated with it – and is therefore not in a position to offer any beds.