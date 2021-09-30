NUI Galway in attempted cyber-attack

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has been subjected to an attempted cyber-attack on the University’s IT systems.

The college has issued a statement to say its IT, cyber security and data protection specialists are monitoring and investigating the incident closely.

At this point there is no evidence of any data being compromised.

As a precautionary measure, the University has disabled access between the campus network and the wider internet, impacting all users, including students and staff.

NUI Galway is working to restore normal access as soon as is possible.