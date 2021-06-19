NUI Galway Health Promotion Research Centre calls for increased focus on equity in eHealth

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health promotion Research Centre at NUI has called for an increased focus on equity in eHealth.

Academics have cautioned over the impact that the digital divide may have amid increasing use of eHealth for promoting health and wellbeing.

Ahead of the 25th annual Health Promotion Conference at NUI Galway which takes place on Thursday next, the co-chairs of the event, Dr Victoria Hogan and Dr Jane Sixsmith have highlighted the need for ongoing research on the issue of unequal access to technology and digital information and services.

This year’s event brings together leading academics, researchers, practitioners and policymakers working with eHealth with a live panel discussion moderated by Professor Margaret M Barry, Established Chair in Health Promotion and Public Health at NUI Galway.

They will explore the use of eHealth in various settings such as the workplace; children’s health; mental health; and health promotion apps.

The Health Promotion Conference will be attended by Minister for State at the Department of Health Frank Feighan who has responsibility for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy and is hosted in partnership with the Department of Health, the Health Service Executive and the Association for Health Promotion Ireland.