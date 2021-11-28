NUI Galway graduate wins law student of the year

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – NUI Galway graduate Cassie Roddy-Mullineaux has been named Law Student Of the Year at the Irish Law Awards.

The award recognises and celebrates the academic legal achievements and other overall achievements of a student studying law in a third level college or university.

Cassie who is originally from Rosscahill, graduated with a BA and Bachelor of Laws.

After placing first in her class, Cassie graduated with a first class honours LLM in International Human Rights last year.