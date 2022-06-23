There’s been further recognition for NUI Galway on gender equality

The School of Health Sciences has secured the ninth Athena Swan Bronze Award

All three schools in the university’s College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences now hold Bronze awards

Professor Caroline McIntosh, Head of the School of Health Sciences at NUI Galway says their professions are predominantly female with low male representation, which is reflected in the department’s own academic and student profile.

She says their action plan aims to work towards greater gender representation

The latest award highlights the work which has been undertaken to identify such gender equality issues