NUI Galway fruitfly study finds potential to improve human fertility

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An NUI Galway study of the fruitfly has found the potential to improve human fertility.

The research carried out at the Centre for Chromosome Biology studied how stem cell divisions are regulated in the insect.

The fruit fly is an ideal model for research, as 60 percent of its genes are also found in humans.

They can also regenerate stem cells to repair and replace old or damaged cells.

Researchers found that a special protein – which is also found in humans – is vital in the division of stem cells in the fly ovary.

