NUI Galway falls in world university rankings

Galway Bay fm – NUI Galway has fallen out of the top 300 ranked Universities Worldwide for 2021.

New leaderboards released by the Times World University Rankings show NUI Galway has fallen from the 250 to 300 bracket of the best universities to the 301 to 350 position.

Now in its 17th year, the Times World University Rankings includes more than 1,500 institutions, ranking them on things like teaching, research and international outlook.

Nine Irish universities are in this years list.

Trininty College Dublin is the country’s highest ranked, and has jumped nine places to 155th place.

The Royal College of Surgeons is second and remains in the top 250.

UCD, which is in third position, has dropped out of that group this year, and now sits in the 251 to 300 catagory.

NUIG’s also fallen out of the top 300, sitting just outside along with UCC.

The largest drop seen by an Irish university this year is Maynooth, which has gone from the 301 to 350 catagory to the 401 to 500 grouping.

DCU’s now into the top 600 along with UL while Technology University Dublin still sits inside the top 1,000.

Globally, Oxford University in England has retained top spot for the 5th consecutive year, while the US has eight of the top ten institutions.