NUI Galway drops 20 places in latest World University Rankings

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has dropped 20 places in the latest World University Rankings.

The drop on last year means NUIG now stands in 258th place worldwide.

Half of Ireland’s universities dropped places in the latest rankings.

Trinity College Dublin remains the country’s top institution, placing 101st for the second year running – with UCD going up four places to 173.

Meanwhile, DCU recorded the biggest drop of all Irish universities, falling 51 places to 490.

Spokesperson for QS which carried out the study is, Jack Moran says investment is a key issue for Irish universities.