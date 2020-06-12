Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway DNA research could shape the future of cancer treatment

Research jointly carried by the Centre for Chromosome Biology at NUIG has found the key characteristic of all cancers is that cells divide in an uncontrolled way forming tumours.

The NUI Galway team looked at a protein called CDC7 which is a trigger for cancer cells to replicate their DNA and form tumors.

Their findings show how drugs that block CDC7 work and indicates how they could be further developed to stop cancer growth.

The study was funded by Science Foundation Ireland and was lead by researchers from NUIG in partnership with the University of Zurich.

NUIG Professor Corrado Santocanale says the new research is particulary relevant for more aggressive cancers such as pancreatic and colon cancers