NUI Galway Covid-19 Project Wins National Impact Award

A project that connects patients with their loved ones, against a backdrop of COVID-19 restrictions on visits to hospitals, has seen NUI Galway win a National Impact Award.

The project, known as ICU Familylink, won the Knowledge Transfer Ireland Impact Award, in the ‘COVID-19 Response’ Category

The university worked with industry partners Cisco and IBM to deliver the state-of-the-art video call system, specifically for the intensive care unit setting at University Hospital Galway (UHG).

The Knowledge Transfer Ireland (KTI) Impact Awards recognise and showcase the success in knowledge transfer carried out in Irish Higher Education Institutions and publicly funded research organisations for the wider benefit of the economy and society at large.

Dr Aoife Murray, delivered the initiative along with Irial Conroy, Breda McColgan and PJ McKenna of IBM, Brian O’Donoghue of Cisco and Frank Kirrane, Leonie Cullen and Dr Bairbre McNicholas of UHG.

They were supported by the wider Saolta, Cisco, IBM, UHG and NUI Galway staff, and other organisations that kindly provided supports with special thanks also conveyed to Niamh Connolly and Ian Gallivan of NUI Galway and the TTO office for the facilitation of making all of the project’s contributions available in the public domain.