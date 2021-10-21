NUI Galway confers posthumous PhD to student who died in M6 crash near Ballinasloe earlier this year.

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: A posthumous PhD conferral and memorial has taken place at NUI Galway for Karzan Sabah who died along with his wife and child in a major collision near Ballinasloe earlier this year.

Karzan, his wife Shahen and baby daughter Lina died on August 19th when the car they were travelling in was hit by a driver driving the wrong way down the M6.

The family were originally from the Kurdistan region of north Iraq and had been living in Galway city while Karzan was completing a PhD in Environmental Science at NUIG.

They had been due to relocate to Carlow where Karzan had taken up a role with Teagasc, the Agricultural and Food Development Authority.

Yesterday evening NUI Galway posthumously conferred Karzan’s PhD and held a memorial service honouring him, his wife and daughter.

Head of Chaplaincy at NUI Galway Fr Ben Hughes says the college was keen to ensure Karzan’s academic work was recognised and his family remembered.