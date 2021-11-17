NUI Galway Conference on the Archives and Human Rights of Institutional Records

Galway Bay FM newsroom- NUI Galway is set to host a free one-day webinar on Archives and Human Rights: Memory, Truth-Telling and Institutional Records.

The webinar will take place tomorrow from 9.30am to 6pm.

The conference will examine current issues regarding the ethical, legal and professional management of records and archives relating to institutionalisation and family separation in Ireland.

Organised by Dr Maeve O’Rourke and Dr Barry Houlihan, the conference brings together an international field of leading scholars, academics, archivists, survivors, activists, artists and human rights experts.