NUI Galway biotech firm trialing new liver disease treatment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A bio-tech firm at NUI Galway has begun clinical trials which it hopes will tackle liver disease and reduce the need for transplants.

The trial being undertaken in the UK is determining the effectiveness of a new drug in treating auto-immune conditions.

Orbsen Therapeutics, an NUI Galway spin-out, is currently trialling it’s immunotherapy treatment known as ORBCEL-C.

It’s being administered to patients participating in clinical trials in the UK to determine it’s effectiveness and safety at treating autoimmune liver diseases.

It’s hoped the treatment will have a significant impact on a inflammation condition known as PSC, as well as autoimmune hepatitis, or AIH.

Orbsen says patients with either condition have few therapeutic options today and most require liver transplants.

It hopes it’s new ORBCEL-C treatment will preserve liver function, slow progression of both diseases and ultimately reduce the need for transplants.