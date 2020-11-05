NUI Galway awarded EU funding to train housing and property experts

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is to share in a European fund worth half a million euro to develop a new online training course for housing and property professionals.

The award has been made to the University’s Centre for Housing Law, Rights and Policy through the EU ERASMUS+ fund.

It’ll support the development of modules, materials and online learning tools to allow experts to upskill in both the public and private sector.

European partners in the project include the University of Silesia in Poland and UNESCO Housing Chair Spain.