NUI Galway announces recipients of scholarship commemorating Kurdistan family killed in Ballinasloe crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has announced the recipients of the scholarship set up to commemorate the Kurdistan family killed in a Ballinasloe crash

Dr. Karzan Sabah D Ahmed, a researcher from Iraqi Kurdistan died alongside his wife and baby daughter in a major road crash near Ballinasloe last year.

The successful students are Aoife Murphy from Loughrea, who’s completed her BSc in Environmental Science.

And Niamh Nolan from Listowel, Co. Kerry, who’s a final year student of BSc in Environmental Science.

Both will undertake a three month research scholarship in High Nature Value farmland this summer.