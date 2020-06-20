NUI Galway announces new scholarships for immigrant groups and Travellers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has announced an expansion in scholarships for vulnerable immigrant groups and Travellers.

It’s Sanctuary Scholarship Programme is available for undergraduate and post graduate courses and is open to asylum seekers, refugees, vulnerable immigrant groups and Irish Travellers.

It’s now been expanded to twelve scholarships for the 2020/2021 academic year, and increase of three on the previous figure.

The application process will open in July and further information, including full details of scholarships available, can be found at nuigalway.ie/sanctuary.