NUI Galway announces 2021 recipients of honorary degrees

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has announced the 2021 recipients of honorary degrees from the university.

They include the first female conductor at the Academy Awards, the founder of the Galway Advertiser and the man who spearheaded the global Covid-19 response.

Those included in the list of NUI Galway’s 2021 honorary conferring span the world of arts, media, academia, healthcare and business.

The full list includes:

Dick Byrne – Architect by profession and life-long contributor to the arts in Galway.

Professor David Harper – Professor of Palaeontology at Durham University and leading international expert on palaeontology and evolution.

Jean Kelly – Retired Chief Director of Nursing and Midwifery, Saolta University Health Care Group, University Hospital Galway.

Professor Hubert McDermott – Former Professor of English at NUI Galway and former Governing Authority member.

Dr Martina Newell-McGloughlin – Director of International Biotechnology, University of California, Davis.

Eímear Noone – Renowned musical conductor and composer.

Máirtín O’Connor – Renowned traditional musician and composer.

Ronnie O’Gorman – Founder and owner of Galway Advertiser.

Mary O’Malley – Renowned poet and member of Aosdána.

Evelyn O’Toole – Founder and CEO of Complete Laboratory Solutions.

Bob Quinn – Film-maker, director, photographer, writer, editor and member of Aosdána.

Dr Mike Ryan – Executive Director, Health Emergencies Programme, World Health Organisation.

Dr Jerome Sheahan – Retired statistician/mathematician, NUI Galway.

Ailbhe Smyth – Irish academic and activist.