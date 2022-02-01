NUI Galway and Druid Theatre announce formal partnership

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- NUI Galway and Druid Theatre have announced a new ten year strategic partnership.

The move aims to expand academic links, drive student engagement, and provide internship opportunities, as well as strengthen NUI Galway’s Creative Arts programmes and international reputation.

The university is also set to host a special exhibition in 2025 to mark Druid’s 50th birthday and its own 180th anniversay.

Druid says for the past decade the Druid Academy at NUI Galway has been a tremendous source of pride and inspiration, working with students as they embark on careers in theatre.