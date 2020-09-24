NUI Galway accommodation providers refund some students following backlash over college timetables

NUI Galway Student accommodation is to provide refunds to students who have decided not to take up campus accommodation due to lack of on-campus time as college begins this week.

The University came under fire from students and their representative body yesterday following claims the College had breached its promise that students would have at least 30 per cent of their learning on campus.

According to the NUIG Students Union, following the promise, some students signed leases for university housing and were then refused refunds once the timetables were released showing them to have less or no time on site.

Campus Living, who run Corrib Village and Goldcrest Village on behalf of the University have now confirmed that students will be ‘entitled to a refund if they decide not to proceed with their booking due to having less time on campus than originally planned’

NUIG SU President Pádraic Toomey says now is a time for the University to be flexible and compassionate.

NUIG SU Vice-President for Welfare and Equality,Róisín Nic Lochlainn is calling on landlords and accommodation providers across Galway to follow NUIG’s example.

