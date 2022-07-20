Nua Healthcare to create 20 jobs at new Galway facility

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Intellectual disability and mental health services provider, Nua Healthcare, is opening a new facility in Galway, bringing 20 new jobs to the region.

The county is one of seven included in the expansion plans of the private company, alongside Longford, Cavan, Cork, Carlow, Westmeath and Wicklow.

The company provides residential, supported living, day and community outreach services to children and adults with a range of complex requirements,

Nua Heathcare Chief Operational Officer, Shane Kenny, says while they cannot yet give the exact location of the new facility, it is based between the city and Ballinasloe.

Recruitment is already underway, and Shane outlines the types of positions available: