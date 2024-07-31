Galway Bay FM

31 July 2024

~1 minutes read

NTA says reports ‘ruling out’ double tracking on Galway to Athenry rail line are “incorrect”

Share story:
NTA says reports ‘ruling out’ double tracking on Galway to Athenry rail line are “incorrect”

The National Transport Authority says recent reports on double tracking on the Galway to Athenry rail line are “incorrect”.

It’s after a recent article claimed that the NTA has ruled out a dual track between Athenry and Galway City.

It’s now confirmed to Galway West TD and Minister Hildegarde Naughton that it hasn’t even started a planned survey on boosting capacity that would be needed to make that decision.

The NTA says until this survey is completed, no prior decision will be made on double tracking.

That survey on capacity is separate to plans for a 1km passing loop and second platform at Oranmore Train Station – and that project is still moving forward.

Fine Gael Minister Naughton says a double track between Athenry and Galway City is still very possible.

Share story:

Call for public toilets at Loughrea Lake to open additional three months

Galway County Council is being urged to trial extended opening months of the public toilets at Loughrea Lake. At present, the facilities are only open in ...

New building works for schools in Tuam, Caltra and Kiltormer

New building works have been confirmed for three schools in Galway,. Minister Anne Rabbitte has received confirmation that upgrading works will take place...

All Island Rail Review aims to significantly speed up trains between Galway and other cities

The All Island Rail Review is aiming to significantly speed up train journey times on city services, including Galway. The Government’s report could...

Connemara Cat selected to represent Galway at 'Nose of Tralee'

A Connemara Cat has been selected to represent Galway at this year’s ‘Nose of Tralee’. Organised by Petsitters Ireland, the annual event...