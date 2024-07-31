NTA says reports ‘ruling out’ double tracking on Galway to Athenry rail line are “incorrect”

Share story:

The National Transport Authority says recent reports on double tracking on the Galway to Athenry rail line are “incorrect”.

It’s after a recent article claimed that the NTA has ruled out a dual track between Athenry and Galway City.

It’s now confirmed to Galway West TD and Minister Hildegarde Naughton that it hasn’t even started a planned survey on boosting capacity that would be needed to make that decision.

The NTA says until this survey is completed, no prior decision will be made on double tracking.

That survey on capacity is separate to plans for a 1km passing loop and second platform at Oranmore Train Station – and that project is still moving forward.

Fine Gael Minister Naughton says a double track between Athenry and Galway City is still very possible.