NTA facing criticism over lack of progress in establishing bus corridor between Claregalway and city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is criticising the National Transport Authority over a total lack of progress on establishing a bus corridor between Claregalway and the city.

Deputy Sean Canney says the NTA has now confirmed that the proposed bus lane will be examined again – but only after a feasibility study on Bus Connects in Galway city is completed.

He argues it’s unbelievable that this vital piece of infrastructure remains in limbo for years despite numerous surveys and reports being carried out.

Deputy Canney says it’s clear that this project is urgently needed and it would be relatively easy to provide…