NTA facing criticism over lack of attention to Galway public transport services

The National Transport Authority is facing criticism for what is being described as a lack of attention to public transport in Loughrea, Gort, Kinvara and surrounding areas.

Gort/Kinvara Councillor Geraldine Donohue says the NTA’s recent response to an invite to present to councillors felt like they were being pushed to the side.

In the response, the NTA highlighted the vast amount of projects they are undertaking around the country, stating that it is unable to attend local meetings due to the numerous requests it gets.

Several councillors have been highlighting how there is no bus after 6PM in certain areas, and the council wants a local link rep to address this at an upcoming council meeting

Councillor Donohue says bus services in parts of rural Galway are deteriorating rather than improving: