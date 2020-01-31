NTA criticised after request for improvements to Connemara service rejected

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is criticising the National Transport Authority for rejecting requests for improvements to the 424 route from South Connemara.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv had requested the reinstatement of the service directly to GMIT, an extra service in the afternoon ending at Lettermullen, and for more buses to go through the city centre and outwards via UHG and NUI Galway.

He also raised the issue of high cost for those using the service, compared to fares on other routes covering similar distances.

However, Deputy O’ Cuiv says all his requests were outright rejected by the NTA, while the issue of high fares was ignored.

The state body advised it has no plans to reinstate a direct service to GMIT as onward travel is possible through Eyre Square – and there will be no additional service to Lettermullen as it would compromise the recently upgraded services to Carraroe.

Fianna Fail Deputy O’ Cuiv says he will continue to pursue the issue and will be putting pressure on the next Government – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…