Frustration as NTA confirms Park and Ride for Galway City still years away

GBFM Newsroom – There’s disappointment and frustration at news that it will be years before Park and Ride facilities are established for Galway City.

It’s after the National Transport Authority gave a presentation to members of Galway City Council at a meeting last evening.

It ruled out the former airport site in Carnmore – but suggested locations in Oranmore, Claregalway and on the M6 near Junction 17 Athenry.

The report further confirmed there’ll be no park and ride facilities provided on the west side of the city in the short to medium term.

Councillor John Connolly told Galway Talks a date of 2025 was given for facilities on the east side – which he believes is overly ambitious.