NPHET warns there could be over 20,000 cases of COVID-19 a day, due to the Omicron variant – 3,628 new cases this evening

NPHET is warning there could be over 20,000 cases of Covid-19 a day, due to the Omicron variant.

These figures are under a pessimistic modelling scenario presented to the Health Minister.

Health officials estimate 8,000 to 10,000 cases a day under an optimistic scenario.

The Omicron variant now accounts for 35 per cent of new Covid cases in Ireland, according to NPHET.

A total of 3,628 coronavirus infections have been reported this evening.

420 Covid patients are in hospital today – the lowest figure in over two months.

105 people are in intensive care with the virus – down three from yesterday.