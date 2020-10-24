NPHET: People’s behavior is changing in relation to Covid-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A member of the National Public Health Emergency Team says people’s behaviour is changing in relation to Covid-19.

It comes as those testing positive for the virus has declined in the last seven days from 8.9 to 5.8 percent.

New figures from the CSO show the average number of contacts per positive case was four in the week ending October 9th, that’s down from six contacts per case four weeks ago.

Dr Mary Favier, Covid advisor to the Irish College of General Practitioners, says we’re moving in the right direction.

She says people are now changing their behaviors in many way, including who they meet, how often they travel, and the amount of time they spend at home.

It comes as 7 more people with the virus have died and there has been 777 new cases.

There were 81 cases in Galway – while this is a drop in the daily figures, it remains the 2nd highest figure nationwide behind Dublin for the second day running.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony Holohan, has previously indicated that we need to get the rate of new daily cases below 100 to avoid further lockdowns.

